FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $270.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.78 and its 200-day moving average is $284.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

