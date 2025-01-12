First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 1,315 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,028,357.36. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,483 shares of company stock worth $96,470,997. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.5 %

COIN stock opened at $258.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

