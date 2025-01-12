First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 4,523,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.56. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

