First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $52,131,000. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 828.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $245.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total transaction of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,806 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

