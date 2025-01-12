First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $418.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

