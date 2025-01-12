First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,244 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.