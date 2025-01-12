First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 12,293 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 423,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $7.72 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

