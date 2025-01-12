First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 136.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 339,896 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.