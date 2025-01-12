First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,439,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Robert Half by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,687,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

