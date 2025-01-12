First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

