First Hawaiian Bank Has $236,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.73 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.