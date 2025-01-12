First Hawaiian Bank Has $308,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $185.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

