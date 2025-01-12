First Hawaiian Bank Has $321,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Halliburton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.