First Hawaiian Bank Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $129.36 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

