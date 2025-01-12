First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.46 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

