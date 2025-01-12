First Hawaiian Bank Invests $211,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $41,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $270.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $295.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

