First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 397,754 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,691.46. This trade represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $2,908,341.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.18.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

