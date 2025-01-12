First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in KBR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 29.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KBR by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

