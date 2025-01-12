First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 472.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,892,349.70. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

