First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 224 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.5 %
AutoNation stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
