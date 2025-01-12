First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.1 %

MSTR stock opened at $327.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

