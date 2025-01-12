First Hawaiian Bank Sells 122 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

