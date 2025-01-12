First Hawaiian Bank Sells 150 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 825.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Aflac Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $101.01 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

