First Hawaiian Bank Sells 238 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 84.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $200.12 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

