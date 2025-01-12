First Hawaiian Bank Sells 358 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Leidos Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.73 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.