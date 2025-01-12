First Hawaiian Bank Sells 75 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,630,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,946,148.90. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total value of $1,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,387.20. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,393 shares of company stock worth $9,350,243 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

