First Hawaiian Bank Sells 832 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $467.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

