First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.
In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,589 shares of company stock worth $20,042,746. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
