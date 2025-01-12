First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,589 shares of company stock worth $20,042,746. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile



CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.



