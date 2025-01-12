First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 86.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 216,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 1,218,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

DNUT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

