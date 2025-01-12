First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.22.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

