FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $192.87 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

