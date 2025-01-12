Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.