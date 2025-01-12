Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 307.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 814,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 251,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

