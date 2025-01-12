Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.