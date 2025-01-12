Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000.

NNE stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

