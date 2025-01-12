Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 12,506 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

