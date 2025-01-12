Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 80 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 553.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.99 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

