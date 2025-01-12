Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $212,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after purchasing an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after buying an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CP opened at $74.74 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

