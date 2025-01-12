GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSD opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.73 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

