Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $488.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.88.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

