Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

