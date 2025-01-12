Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,001,736 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth $65,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Down 2.7 %

BIRD opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.45. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 65.30% and a negative net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -11.89 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.