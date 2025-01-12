Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,001,736 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth $65,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allbirds Trading Down 2.7 %
BIRD opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $22.40.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
