Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Global Payments stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Global Payments by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

