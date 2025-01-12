Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

KRMA stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

