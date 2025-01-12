Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COPX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

