Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $151.74 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

