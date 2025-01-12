Graypoint LLC Buys 153 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after buying an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.92.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

CDNS opened at $299.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.20 and a 200-day moving average of $285.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,916 shares of company stock worth $33,953,757. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.