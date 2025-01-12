Graypoint LLC Buys 631 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.35 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

