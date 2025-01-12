Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.25 and a 1-year high of $145.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

