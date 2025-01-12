Graypoint LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after buying an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,181,000 after purchasing an additional 932,665 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

